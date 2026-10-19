Elbit will supply the medium-range variant of its EXTRA supersonic rocket system, along with PULS launchers, additional rocket-artillery-related platforms and integrated logistics support.

The deal was arranged through a government-to-government agreement between Israel's Ministry of Defense and the European customer's defense ministry.

Elbit Systems Sweden plans to open its first European Laser Warning Systems production and maintenance center in 2027, supporting local integration, assembly, maintenance, and lifecycle services.

The EXTRA-MR is a precision-guided rocket munition designed to engage high-value targets at ranges of up to 80 kilometers.

Elbit Systems (ESLT) drew investor attention on Monday after the defense technology company announced a $235 million contract to supply EXTRA-MR rockets and PULS rocket artillery systems to a European customer.

ESLT shares traded 1.5% higher in premarket trading on Monday, at the time of writing.

The three-year contract was awarded under a government-to-government agreement between Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the customer country’s Ministry of Defense. The European customer was not identified.

Elbit will supply the medium-range variant of its EXTRA supersonic rocket system, along with PULS launchers, additional rocket-artillery-related platforms and integrated logistics support.

The EXTRA-MR is a precision-guided rocket munition designed to engage high-value targets at ranges of up to 80 kilometers. It is compatible with Elbit’s PULS systems and existing command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) architectures.

Elbit Expands Its European Industrial Presence

On October 14, Elbit Systems Sweden announced plans to establish the company's first European production and maintenance center for Laser Warning Systems, with operations expected to begin in 2027.

The facility will support local integration, assembly, maintenance, and lifecycle support for the systems in Europe. The company expects the center to improve system availability, shorten delivery timelines and strengthen support for European customers.

“This initiative represents an important step for us and reflects our commitment to strengthening our capabilities to develop, deliver and produce locally,” Tobias Wennberg, CEO of Elbit Systems Sweden, said.

The next-generation passive Laser Warning Systems are designed to detect and localize laser threats and integrate with existing command-and-control systems. According to Elbit, their decentralized architecture reduces the number of components, minimizes platform modifications, and delivers a more robust solution.

Established in 2020, Elbit Systems Sweden employs more than 100 people across the country and serves as a regional hub for the company's Northern European operations.

How Retail Views ESLT

On Stocktwits, sentiment for ESLT remained in “bullish” territory amid ‘high’ message volumes.

ESLT shares have jumped over 32% year-to-date.

Also read: Yardeni Says AI Buildout Is Adding To Inflation Pressure — Doubts Fed Will Need To Move Decisively Into Restrictive Territory

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<