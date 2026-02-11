PMGC stated that the license grants Modulant an exclusive, royalty-bearing, sublicensable license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products using NorthStrive’s EL-22 and EL-32 assets.

The company stated that Modulant has obtained a worldwide license for the two NorthStrive assets, excluding the Republic of Korea.

PMGC said that NorthStrive’s EL-22 and EL-32 assets are based on proprietary intellectual property targeting the myostatin and activin-A pathways.

These pathways are key biological regulators of muscle development, strength, and metabolic efficiency, according to the company.

PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) shares soared nearly 45% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NorthStrive Biosciences, signed an exclusive license agreement with Modulant Biosciences.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PMGC stated that the license grants Modulant an exclusive, royalty-bearing, sublicensable license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products using NorthStrive’s EL-22 and EL-32 assets.

Retail sentiment around PMGC Holdings trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

What Is The Deal About?

PMGC stated that Modulant has obtained a worldwide license for the two NorthStrive assets, excluding the Republic of Korea.

The company said that NorthStrive’s EL-22 and EL-32 assets are based on proprietary intellectual property targeting the myostatin and activin-A pathways. These pathways are key biological regulators of muscle development, strength, and metabolic efficiency.

PMGC added that these pathways are increasingly being considered as important targets for several applications in animal health and nutrition. This includes productivity of the livestock, feed efficiency, and companion animal muscle health and aging.

The company noted that while the license grants Modulant access to EL-22 and EL-32 assets, EL-32 is responsible for all development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercialization activities.

What Does NorthStrive Do?

NorthStrive is a California-based biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in the development and acquisition of aesthetic medicines.

The company stated that its lead asset, EL-22, is designed to preserve muscle during weight-loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

ELAB stock is down 71% year-to-date and 99% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<