Einride to build the next generation of its autonomous-driving system, Einride Driver, on Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion platform.

The company will also use Nvidia’s Blackwell infrastructure to train and test its autonomous-driving models.

Einride expects 80% of its fleet to be potentially suitable for automation by 2028.

The partnership comes days after Einride and Lidl deployed Germany’s first cab-less Level 4 autonomous truck.

Shares of Einride (ENRD) rose around 7% in pre-market trading after the freight operator announced a tie-up with Nvidia (NVDA) to expand its autonomous trucking operations.

Einride will build the next generation of its autonomous-driving system, Einride Driver, on Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion platform, which is already being used across autonomous-trucking programs involving companies such as Volvo and Aurora. The company will use Nvidia’s computing, sensors, software and safety technology for heavy-duty trucks.

NVDA stock was up nearly 1% at the time of writing.

Einride Targets 2,000 Vehicles By 2028

Einride currently operates hundreds of electric trucks across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. Based on existing customer demand, it expects its network to grow to between 1,500 and 2,000 vehicles by 2028, with about 80% of that demand potentially suitable for automation.

The company will also use Nvidia’s Blackwell infrastructure to train and test its autonomous-driving models, while Nvidia Cosmos will help create simulated driving scenarios for training and safety validation.

Einride Keeps Expanding Via Partnerships

The partnership comes days after Einride and Lidl deployed Germany’s first cab-less Level 4 autonomous truck in daily operations on a public road.

Einride has been expanding through several partnerships. In August, it teamed up with DAF Trucks to integrate Einride Driver into DAF electric trucks, with integration and commissioning planned for 2027. Einride also plans to deploy 500 Tesla Semis on its Saga AI platform for Amazon and other customers, a move expected to triple its deployed electric-truck fleet.

Retail Says Short ENRD

Retail sentiment surrounding ENRD on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

However, one user said investors are likely to “gain more” if they short the stock.

View this Stocktwits post

ENRD shares have slumped more than 63% so far this year.

Also read: Novo Nordisk Targets Over Five New Blockbusters By 2030, But NVO Stock Slides On Growth Concerns

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