Eicher Motors reported a strong Q2FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,369 crore. Revenue from operations surged 45% to Rs 6,071 crore.

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield and a key player in India's automotive space, reported a robust performance for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), with strong double-digit growth in both profit and revenue. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,369 crore, compared to Rs 1,100 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations surged 45% YoY to Rs 6,071 crore, driven by solid growth in its two-wheeler and commercial vehicle segments.

Royal Enfield Drives Growth

Royal Enfield, Eicher's flagship brand, continued to be the star performer this quarter. The cult motorcycle maker recorded a 45% increase in sales, reaching 3,27,067 units in the July–September period.

According to company data, Royal Enfield now commands a 32.2% market share in the mid-size motorcycle segment (above 125cc engine capacity) and an 8.3% share in the overall two-wheeler market in India.

Commercial Vehicle Division Shows Steady Momentum

Eicher's commercial vehicle arm, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV), also posted a healthy performance, with sales volumes rising 5.4% YoY to 21,901 units in Q2FY26. The company highlighted improving demand from infrastructure and logistics sectors as key contributors to this growth.

Stock Reaction and Market Outlook

Despite the strong numbers, Eicher Motors shares ended marginally lower on Thursday. The stock slipped 0.70% to close at Rs 6,830.80, compared to the previous close of Rs 6,878.65. The company released its Q2 results just before the market closed.

Analysts say that while the results reflect strong execution and demand recovery, the stock's muted reaction could be attributed to profit booking after recent gains.