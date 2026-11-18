Yardeni expects the AI investment boom to continue and expressed optimism about Anthropic's IPO, while welcoming greater discipline in AI financing.

Yardeni sees more buying opportunities than expected after the midterms, citing “mounting panic over the AI trade.”

He said that the estimated $100 trillion in net worth of retiring baby boomers and the roughly $2 trillion federal deficit would help sustain spending.

He expects interest rates to stay “normal for longer,” saying current levels show the economy is performing well.

Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni said Wednesday that the artificial intelligence (AI) trade remains “alive and well” following Nvidia's (NVDA) latest earnings, expressing optimism about Anthropic's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

Speaking to Bloomberg, Yardeni said markets were moving past the recent drama surrounding Nvidia and turning their attention toward Anthropic, adding that he expects investors to be pleasantly surprised by “how well the Anthropic IPO goes”.

Yardeni Sees AI Sell-Off Creating Buying Opportunities

In his QuickTakes note, Yardeni said he had anticipated buying opportunities in the stock market following the midterm elections. “We see more opportunities than we expected because of the mounting panic over the AI trade,” he wrote.

Yardeni described the constraints slowing AI expansion as “speed bumps” that could reduce the risk of a boom-bust cycle. He expects the AI investment boom to continue, citing computing demand that should grow rapidly for the foreseeable future.

Why Yardeni Welcomes A Slower AI Buildout

Yardeni said the AI investment boom faces three constraints: physical limitations involving semiconductors and infrastructure, tighter financing conditions, and political opposition to data-center construction.

“Speed bumps avoid accidents,” the market veteran told Bloomberg, emphasizing that a slower AI buildout could help prevent a damaging investment bubble.

Yardeni said Nvidia (NVDA) becoming more selective about financing AI companies would be a positive development because “then the bond market gets to regulate the AI trade.” He noted that borrowing costs had already risen for neocloud providers.

Yardeni Sees US Economy Remaining Resilient

Beyond AI, Yardeni said capital spending, consumer demand and government expenditure should continue supporting the economy. He pointed to the estimated $100 trillion in net worth of retiring baby boomers and the roughly $2 trillion federal deficit as factors sustaining spending.

Yardeni said interest rates would remain “normal for longer,” rather than “higher for longer,” noting that the exceptionally low rates following the financial crisis and pandemic were abnormal. He said current interest rates indicate that the economy is performing well.

See Also: S&P 500 Could Hit 8,200 By End Of 2027, Says UBS — Warns Of 5,500 In ‘AI Bust’ Scenario

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