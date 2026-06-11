He praised SpaceX's profitable Starlink business, called Anthropic's Claude a daily-use tool, and OpenAI "one of the most important players" in AI.

O'Leary called choosing one future champion "a mistake," saying the smarter bet is diversified exposure to the entire AI and space trend.

OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing for potential IPOs, while SpaceX pursues a record $75 billion offering at a $1.8 trillion valuation.

DXYZ bundles SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic exposure, NASA targets the space economy, and VCX provides broad access to private AI companies.

As Wall Street braces for a trio of blockbuster IPOs from SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says investors are asking the wrong question. Instead of trying to predict the biggest winner, he argues that the smarter bet is to own all three.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of Destiny Tech100 (DXYZ), the Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) and the Fundrise Innovation Fund (VCX) jumped in premarket trading on Thursday, rising 11%, 5% and 5%, respectively, as investors looked for ways to gain diversified exposure to some of the most sought-after private tech firms ahead of their public debuts.

SpaceX, OpenAI Or Anthropic? O'Leary Says Own Them All

In a post on X, O'Leary said investors are now debating which company will emerge as the biggest winner once the next wave of AI and space IPOs arrives. "My view is that trying to pick a single champion is a mistake," O'Leary said. He highlighted SpaceX's exposure to Elon Musk and Starlink, which has become the company's primary profit engine.

O'Leary also praised Anthropic's Claude AI model: "Anthropic has impressed me personally after rolling out Claude across my organization, it quickly became a tool I use every day." He also added that OpenAI remains "one of the most important players in the space."

"The reality is nobody knows how this race will play out once these companies are public," O'Leary said. "That's why I'd rather own all of them on a diversified basis instead of trying to predict a winner." He added that the “smarter bet” is on the entire trend and not just a single stock.

Wall Street Braces For A Mega IPO Wave

O'Leary's comments come as investors prepare for one of the largest wealth-creation events in Wall Street history. OpenAI reportedly filed IPO paperwork confidentially this week and is expected to command a valuation near $1 trillion. Anthropic has also filed confidential listing plans after revenue surged and profitability improved. SpaceX, meanwhile, is pursuing a $75 billion IPO at a valuation of $1.8 trillion in a deal that would eclipse Saudi Aramco's record debut and become the largest IPO ever.

However, investors still face uncertainty. OpenAI is still burning cash as it races to build AI infrastructure, while Anthropic continues spending aggressively despite rapid growth. SpaceX remains the outlier thanks to Starlink, which has emerged as a profitable and fast-growing broadband business.

How Investors Are Buying The IPO Boom Early

For investors looking to follow O'Leary's diversification playbook, DXYZ offers exposure to all three names. According to its latest portfolio disclosure, Anthropic accounts for 18.1% of economic exposure, SpaceX represents 14.5% and OpenAI makes up 5.8%. The fund also holds stakes in Databricks, Shield AI, Tenstorrent, Astranis, Stripe, Kraken, Vast Space and Axiom Space, among other private-market companies.

VCX has also emerged as a beneficiary of the private AI boom. Anthropic alone represents 21% of the portfolio, while OpenAI, SpaceX, Databricks, Anduril and Ramp are among its largest positions. The fund has returned more than 63% over the past year and nearly 85% since inception.

Meanwhile, the NASA ETF has become another popular way for investors to gain indirect exposure to SpaceX. According to The Kobeissi Letter, assets across space-focused ETFs have surpassed $5 billion, more than doubling since the start of 2026 and rising over 900% over the past year.

NASA alone has grown to $2.6 billion in assets since launching in March. SpaceX accounts for 6.9% of the portfolio through a special-purpose vehicle structure, making it one of the fund's largest holdings. The ETF also owns Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Planet Labs, Intuitive Machines, Firefly Aerospace, EchoStar, Viasat and BlackSky, providing broad exposure to the space economy.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About DXYZ, VCX And NASA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' for DXYZ and NASA amid 'low' message volume, while VCX sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'extremely low' message volume.

Over the past year, DXYZ is down 12%, while NASA has gained 24% and VCX has surged 1,053%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<