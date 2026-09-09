Datavault AI plans to launch three platforms on Sept. 15 to monetize data and real-world assets.

Datavault AI plans to launch IDE, NIL Vault and APEX on Sept. 15, expanding its data valuation, tokenization, and monetization business.

CEO Nathaniel Bradley thanked shareholders for their patience as the company shifts toward commercial execution.

Datavault AI’s Q2 earnings and revenue had both missed analysts’ estimates.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) stock is looking to snap a two-week losing streak as investors focus on the company’s Sept. 15 launch of three exchange platforms. The rollout of IDE, NIL Vault and APEX could mark a key shift toward commercial execution, data monetization and broader platform adoption for the artificial intelligence company.

Datavault AI stock traded up over 3% overnight ahead of Wednesday, after a more than 4% climb in regular session.

IDE Leads Datavault AI’s Data Valuation And Tokenization Push

On Tuesday, Datavault AI said it plans to introduce Information Data Exchange, or IDE, alongside NIL Vault and American Political Exchange, or APEX on Sept.15. Together, the platforms are intended to broaden the company’s data valuation, tokenization and monetization business.

IDE will serve as the rollout's centerpiece. Datavault AI designed the platform to evaluate, authenticate, score, and tokenize data while allowing owners to retain control of the original information. The company says its system can create digital representations and associated metadata without requiring customers to transfer or modify their underlying datasets.

NIL Vault extends the same technology to name, image and likeness rights, while APEX will target political information and advertising.

“Building this platform, the technology, and infrastructure behind it has taken time, and I want to personally thank our shareholders for their patience, continued support and confidence in what we are building,” said CEO Nathaniel Bradley. “We know they have been waiting to see the strategy we have spent years building translate into commercial execution. We do not take that patience or trust for granted.”

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Datavault’s EPS loss widened to $0.12, missing the Street’s view of $0.03, while net loss more than doubled to $88 million. Revenue jumped 287% year-on-year to $6.8 million but missed the $30 million analyst estimate, according to Fiscal AI data.

What DVLT Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. Message volume rose 193% over the past week, with watchers up 0.2%.

A user said, “Our biggest risk may be impatience. Building a new company, let alone a new system of evaluating, tokenizing and making a new trading system takes perhaps a few years. Expecting big progress on a daily basis will naturally be disappointing.”

Another user said, “At this point, I truly don’t know what to think for Sept 15,” and added, “Prove that the lost opportunity cost, the lost unrealized cost, for some the realized, was woth the wait. You’ve pumped the tech. It’s execution time, but im not enthusiastic.”

A third user said, “Im bullish based off of nates[CEO] confidence… but to push all hes saying if this fails i will have a new found understanding of how much of a pile of s*** a person can be.”

DVLT stock has crashed 67% year-to-date.

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