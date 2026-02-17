The revised range suggests growth of roughly 27% to 33% above prior guidance, with the midpoint implying a whopping year-over-year surge of about 1,300%.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) said Tuesday that its preliminary, unaudited revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to land between $38 million and $40 million, sharply higher than its earlier $30 million outlook.

The company, which focuses on data monetization and real-world asset tokenization, reported stronger-than-anticipated demand for its technology offerings.

What’s Driving The Revenue Acceleration?

The revised range suggests growth of roughly 27% to 33% above prior guidance, with the midpoint implying a whopping year-over-year (YoY) surge of about 1,300%.

Datavault AI said revenue momentum stemmed primarily from customer technology licensing arrangements and growing contributions from its Data Science Group, which provides services tied to digital asset tokenization and data-driven monetization strategies.

Following the update, Datavault stock inched 0.03% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

2026 Outlook Remains Aggressive

Looking ahead, Datavault AI reaffirmed its projection of $200 million in revenue for fiscal 2026. If realized, that target would equate to a fivefold jump compared with the midpoint of 2025’s estimated performance. The company estimates YoY expansion of 400% to 426%.

“We expect high rates of customer retention in 2026 and, going forward, anticipate many will increase their engagement levels." -Nate Bradley, Datavault AI

In January, Datavault AI said it expects to launch a nationwide edge network spanning more than 100 nodes across 33 U.S. cities, with revenue generation beginning in the second half of 2026.

DVLT stock has declined by over 31% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.