Datavault AI’s retail investors remained bullish despite disappointing second-quarter results on tokenization, banking and cybersecurity ambitions.

Datavault AI shares fell 23.4% after weak Q2 results, with a wider-than-expected loss per share.

However, retail traders remained focused on its NYIAX and BankWyse acquisitions and broader tokenization strategy.

The company reaffirmed its $200 revenue outlook for 2026.

Datavault AI (DVLT stock is headed for a weekly loss after a blown-out earnings miss, an $88 million net loss, and a near-24% single-day plunge. Yet retail traders who had piled into the data-tokenization company aren't retreating; they are doubling down, betting that a flurry of acquisitions will turn Wednesday's carnage into a comeback.

Datavault’s Q2 Results Miss Estimates As Losses Widen

Datavault’s second-quarter (Q2) results badly missed Wall Street's revenue targets, triggering a roughly 23.4% drop on Wednesday. EPS showed a loss of $0.12 per share, worse than the $0.03 loss analysts expected, according to Fiscal Ai estimates. The company’s net loss also jumped to $88 million, more than twice the $37.1 million loss reported a year earlier.

But the sell-off has coincided with an aggressive expansion push, a completed acquisition of exchange operator NYIAX and a new definitive agreement to buy Wyoming-chartered bank BankWyse that retail traders are framing as the missing pieces of a much bigger tokenization platform.

Datavault AI stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday.

Datavault AI Reaffirms $200 Million 2026 Revenue Target

Datavault AI is doubling down on its ambitious growth plans, with CEO Nathaniel Bradley reaffirming the company’s goal of generating $200 million in revenue during 2026. The comments came as the company expands its data monetization business through tokenization, financial infrastructure, banking and cybersecurity.

The company is working with Available Networks, which Bradley said is developing an AI supercompute network spanning more than 100 cities and 1,000 locations. Through Project Qestrel, Datavault AI plans to create a digital token system for Available Networks that would allow the company to measure and manage access to its infrastructure. Bradley said the project could eventually produce more than $10 billion in revenue.

“We're going to use the tagline Checking, Savings, and Data to represent the mission of the bank, which is to create a third bank account for Americans where they can value, score, and monetize their data assets from one button, extract all the data that we left in our wake in cloud-based systems, at our doctor's offices, and all throughout our lives,” said Bradley about BankWyse acquisition.

What DVLT Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 834% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “I’ve seen stocks go from $0.20 to $30 believe me this is nothing to worry about especially when tokenization is the next big thing and clarity act announcement today from trump everything is being put in play for the big squeeze shorts will be burned.”

Another user said, “have a feeling this will run to $1 sooner than later.”

A third user said, “who knows this stock will be like people bought bitcoin in 2000.”

DVLT stock has crashed 54% year-to-date.

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