Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) climbed 3.5% on Friday, continuing its uptick from overnight trading after the fourth-quarter (Q4) results beat Wall Street expectations.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Dutch Bros to $85 from $82 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares, according to TheFly. The revised price target indicates an upside of about 62%.

RBC Capital and Citi also revised their price targets on Dutch Bros following the earnings release.

Street Consensus

Morgan Stanley said in a note to investors that a strong end to a very good year for the drive-thru coffee chain should support the stock, rationalizing the price target update.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital lowered the price target on the company to $75 from $80 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The revised price target still points to an upside of about 43%. Analyst Logan Reich said the company's Q4 print and FY26 guidance was above consensus. While buy-side expectations have come down over the past few weeks, the results were still likely above expectations, the analyst said.

Citi analyst Jon Tower also lowered the price target on Dutch Bros to $81 from $82 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

TD Cowen reiterated its price target of $73 and ‘Buy’ rating on Dutch Bros, calling the coffee company a "Best Idea" pick, according to Investing.com. The analyst said that its research suggests Dutch Bros is poised to be a "positive sales revision story," citing its strong Q4 same-store sales performance.

On Wall Street, the 12-month average price target on Dutch Bros is $77.10, based on 21 estimates, which represents an upside of about 47%, according to data from Koyfin. Of those covering the stock, four analysts have a ‘Strong Buy’ rating, 15 have a ‘Buy’ rating, while two analysts have a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.

Earnings Snapshot

The company posted a 29.4% increase in Q4 revenues, which came in at $443.6 million, and beat the street expectation of $424.9 million, according to data from Fiscal.ai. The coffee chain’s profit per share came in at $0.17, significantly higher than analysts’ estimates of $0.10.

Dutch Bros also said that it opened 55 new shops, including 52 company-operated shops across 17 states, in the quarter. It also marked a system same shop sales growth of 7.7%, and company-operated same shop sales growth of 9.7%.

For 2026, Dutch Bros announced a capital expenditure in the range of $270 million and $290 million, adding that it estimated a total system shop openings of at least 181. The company projected revenues to be between $2 billion and $2.03 billion for the whole year, with same-store sales growth estimated to be in the range of 3% to 5%.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BROS shares jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past day and message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

Retail chatter around the stock ballooned about 689% over the past 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data from Friday morning.

Shares of BROS have declined more than 37% in the past year.

