The biotech firm increased its 2026 total global revenue target to around $950 million, up from $925 million previously.

TG Therapeutics raised its U.S. Briumvi net product revenue guidance to $890 million-$905 million, compared with its prior outlook of $885 million-$900 million.

TG reported Q2 total global revenue of $240.3 million, up 70% and also above Wall Street’s estimates, as per Fiscal.ai data.

Q2 earnings per share fell to $0.05 per share, compared to Street estimates of $0.31 per share.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance on Monday after a strong quarter for its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Briumvi, with CEO Michael Weiss saying the company is on track to end the year with an annualized U.S. revenue run rate of about $1 billion.

The biotech firm increased its 2026 total global revenue target to around $950 million, up from $925 million previously. It also raised its U.S. Briumvi net product revenue guidance to $890 million-$905 million, compared with its prior outlook of $885 million-$900 million.

“The second quarter of 2026 was another strong quarter for TG Therapeutics. Briumvi delivered another outstanding commercial quarter, exceeding our expectations once again and putting us on track to exit 2026 at an approximately $1 billion annualized U.S. Briumvi revenue run rate,” Weiss said.

At the time of writing, TGTX stock was down 5% and is on track for its biggest single-day decline since Jan. 9, 2026.

TG Therapeutics: Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates But EPS Slumps

TG reported Q2 total global revenue of $240.3 million, up 70%. This includes $227.7 million in U.S. Briumvi net product revenue, which rose 64% from the same period last year. Analysts on average expected revenue of $229.8 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

However, earnings per share fell sharply to $0.05 per share, compared to Wall Street’s estimates of $0.31 per share.

Meanwhile, cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totalled $612.3 million as of June 30. The company said its cash position, combined with expected Briumvi sales, is sufficient to fund its current operating plan.

Potential Timeline For TG’s Therapies

Looking ahead, TG expects to present full Phase 3 Enhance trial results, which showed that a single 600 mg Day 1 infusion of Briumvi provided drug exposure comparable to the current two-dose regimen, potentially eliminating the need for the Day 15 infusion.

The company also expects to report preliminary Phase 1 data for its Azer-Cel therapy in progressive multiple sclerosis in the second half of 2026 as well as top-line Phase 3 results for subcutaneous Briumvi around year-end 2026 or in the first quarter of 2027.

Retail Says Go Long On TGTX

Retail sentiment for TGTX on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid a 470% increase in message volumes.

One user expects the stock to “explode to the upside in mid 2027.”

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Another user said the EPS miss is a non-factor and expects the stock to close in the green.

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The stock has gained more than 77% so far this year.

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