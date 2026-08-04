Community leaders invited to tour Texas Panhandle facility, which supports education, healthcare, and local enterprise

DUMAS, Texas, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc . (Nasdaq: DUOT), will host an open house in Dumas, Texas on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT to showcase the company’s first-of-its-kind Edge Data Center (“EDC”) infrastructure serving Dumas Independent School District (Dumas ISD) and the broader Texas Panhandle region.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT

Location: Dumas Edge Data Center, 421 W. 4th St, Dumas, TX 79029

RSVP: Reserve Your Spot

During the open house, invited guests, partners, community leaders, education stakeholders, and industry representatives will have an opportunity to explore how Duos Edge AI’s localized compute hubs bring advanced data center capabilities to underserved markets, without operational water consumption and with a compact, efficient infrastructure footprint.

The Dumas deployment serves as a regional hub for real-time data processing, enabling advanced educational tools, stronger digital infrastructure, and improved connectivity for 4,300 students across seven campuses. In addition to supporting K-12 education, the facility ensures dependable infrastructure for healthcare, carriers, network providers, enterprises, and the broader regional economy. Guests are encouraged to attend, tour the EDC, and learn more about Duos Edge AI.

“The Panhandle region has been crucial to Duos Edge AI’s journey as we deploy facilities across Texas with a specific focus on rural areas,” said Doug Recker , CEO of Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies Group, Inc. “Our Dumas facility is already playing a key role in expanding access to advanced computing resources and driving growth throughout the region.”

The open house event will highlight how Duos Edge AI’s modular EDC model can be rapidly deployed, seamlessly integrated with existing network infrastructure, and positioned closer to end users than traditional data center environments. The company’s infrastructure hubs enable robust, water-efficient operations while meeting SOC compliance standards. Designed with scalability in mind, these modular facilities evolve alongside community demands, fostering stronger digital ecosystems and supporting long-term economic development.

By bringing compute power to the edge, Duos Edge AI is helping reduce latency, improve service readiness, and support the growing demand for real-time applications across education, healthcare, business, mobility, and emerging AI use cases.

To register for the open house, visit https://freeevite.com/event.php?e=QNAiq7mZalRfd87nV8tMOw

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit www.duosedge.ai .

To learn more about Duos Technologies Group, visit www.duostech.com .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime and onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Dumas ISD

Dumas Independent School District serves approximately 4,300 students across seven campuses in Dumas and Cactus, Texas. Guided by the motto “Expect Success!”, we are committed to delivering a high-quality education in a safe and supportive learning environment. Our mission is to achieve academic excellence through strong collaboration with students, parents, and the community. We envision a district where every student is prepared to succeed—academically, socially, and personally—while thriving in competitive programs and safe schools. Through ongoing staff development and active community involvement, Dumas ISD fosters growth for the whole child and equips graduates to excel in college, career, and life.

Media Contact

Duos Edge AI

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424

duosedge@imillerpr.com



Source: Duos Technologies Group, Inc

Released June 4, 2026

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<