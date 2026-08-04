Sophia Genetics announced a partnership with AstraZeneca to develop two cancer diagnostic tests and also raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Sophia Genetics will develop one diagnostic test for solid tumors and another for blood cancer.

The firm raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million to $96 million, up from $92 million to $94 million.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $23.3 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $21.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Shares of Sophia Genetics (SOPH) surged nearly 16% on Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop two companion diagnostic tests for precision cancer therapies and raised its full-year revenue guidance following stronger-than-expected second-quarter sales.

SOPH stock has clocked its biggest single-day gains since November 2025.

Sophia Genetics To Develop Diagnostic Tests For Solid Tumors And Blood Cancer

Under the multi-year agreement, Sophia Genetics will develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostic programs to support AstraZeneca’s precision oncology treatments.

A companion diagnostic test helps doctors decide whether a patient is likely to benefit from a specific drug. It can also identify patients at higher risk of side effects and help monitor how well the treatment is working.

Sophia Genetics will develop one diagnostic test for solid tumors and another for blood cancer. The company aims to speed up access to new treatments by identifying the right patients.

SOPH Raises FY26 Revenue Forecast

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $23.3 million, up 27% from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street estimates of $21.7 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. However, it posted a loss of $0.30 per share, wider than analysts' expectations for a $0.22 per-share loss.

“Strong revenue performance was driven by 60% volume growth in the U.S., 70% volume growth in Liquid Biopsy, and accelerating growth in BioPharma,” said CEO Ross Muken.

Sophia Genetics also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million to $96 million, up from its previous forecast of $92 million to $94 million. The updated forecast represents annual growth of 22% to 24%.

Retail Turns Bullish On SOPH

Retail sentiment surrounding SOPH on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

The stock has gained around 41% so far this year.

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