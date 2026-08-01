Non-Binding Term Sheet Opens 90-Day Exclusivity and Confirmatory Diligence Period Across Texas and Georgia Edge Portfolio; Final Structure and Pricing to Be Determined

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc. ("Duos Edge AI"), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), today announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with 0Lat LLC ("Zero Latency") outlining a proposed structured lease covering all fifteen of the Company's edge data center ("EDC") sites across Texas and Georgia, representing 225 cabinets in aggregate (the “Transaction”).

The proposed Transaction supports the growth of Zero Latency's distributed compute operations. Subject to completion of due diligence and site-level readiness, the Duos Edge AI portfolio is expected to provide backbone capacity for Zerogrid, Zero Latency's distributed inference network, which serves telecom, fiber, physical AI, and enterprise customers. Though this would be the parties' first transaction, their teams have collaborated on edge data center activities before, and both intend to extend that work across the edge AI segment.

"AI grids hinge on innovation through decentralization," said Michael Huerta, CEO of Zero Latency. "Inference is moving locally, where context is created and managed. We provide compute for the use cases that hyperscalers aren't able to serve. We are excited to partner with Duos on this portfolio."

Under the term sheet, the parties have entered a 90-day mutual exclusivity period during which they will complete confirmatory due diligence, including site-level verification of the Company's invested capital across the portfolio, and work to finalize the structure, pricing, and payment terms of a definitive transaction. The parties intend any definitive transaction to be structured as a true lease for accounting, tax, and financing purposes.

There can be no assurance that the parties will reach a definitive agreement on this proposed transaction, or as to its ultimate terms, timing, size, or structure. The term sheet is non-binding except with respect to its exclusivity, confidentiality, and expense provisions.

"This term sheet reflects our strategy of converting capital we've already deployed into our edge portfolio into contracted, recurring revenue," said Doug Recker, CEO of Duos. "Zero Latency brings a committed go-to-market partner for our Texas and Georgia sites, and this exclusivity period allows us to move quickly toward a definitive structure that works for both companies."

About Duos Edge AI

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare, and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center ("EDC") solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc. and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc., the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the "Edge" designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai .

About Zero Latency

Zero Latency (0.lat) owns low latency networking for inference. Its Zerogrid platform is a distributed grid of edge nodes designed to serve high-density compute, dispatching workloads to the nearest node with available capacity. The platform today serves telecom, fiber, physical AI, and agentic workloads. Zero Latency owns compute on its balance sheet and sources additional capacity from strategic partners. The company is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. Learn more at www.0.lat.

Forward-Looking Statements<

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the proposed transaction with 0Lat, and our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations, including whether the parties will enter into a definitive agreement on the terms described herein, or at all. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions, the parties' ability to satisfy diligence and other conditions to a definitive agreement, and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.<

Contacts

Media

iMiller Public Relations

+1 914-315-6424 | duosedge@imillerpr.com

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<