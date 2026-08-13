Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is preparing to raise up to $5 billion in its largest-ever investment-grade debt offering to fund capital demands driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

AMD aims to raise up to $5 billion across four note tranches with maturities ranging from three to 10 years.

Proceeds will cover general corporate needs, potential debt repayments, including $875 million in bonds maturing next month, and strategic AI expansion commitments.

The offering is being organized by six major financial institutions, led by Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(AMD) share price rose 2% on Thursday amid reports the chipmaker is tapping the corporate bond market to secure up to $5 billion in what stands to be the semiconductor maker’s largest investment-grade debt sale on record.

The size of the offering remains flexible and could adjust depending on investor appetite, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the transaction.

Under the proposed structure, the chipmaker is offering senior unsecured notes across four distinct tranches, with maturities ranging from three to 10 years.

As global enterprises and cloud providers scramble to integrate generative AI directly into their daily workflows, demand for specialized computing infrastructure has surged. Semiconductor manufacturers are facing immense pressure to scale up capital expenditures, secure raw material pipelines, and construct high-density data center architecture.

AMD’s debt issuance reflects a broader trend across the tech sector, as companies are increasingly turning to credit markets to fund compute expenses.

Strategic Partnerships And Capital Commitments

AMD recently finalized strategic agreements with cloud titan Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and AI development lab Anthropic PBC to accelerate the rollout of its hardware. Under its agreement with Anthropic, the creator of the Claude AI system, AMD has pledged to invest up to $5 billion.

In a regulatory filing, AMD indicated that revenue generated from the bond sale will go toward general corporate expenditures. The cash influx may also help refinance existing obligations, including $875 million of corporate debt that matures next month.

In addition, earlier this February, Meta (META) announced a multi-year, multi-generation strategic partnership with Advanced Micro Devices to deploy up to 6 gigawatts (GW) of AMD Instinct GPUs across its global data center footprint.

AMD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

“The market is willing to lend AMD billions for several years, and it suggests lenders view AMD’s future cash generation and balance sheet as sufficiently strong,” a user said.

AMD stock has gained 133% year-to-date. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were up 2% and 2.4%, respectively.

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