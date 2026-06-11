Duolingo shares are rebounding as strong user growth, AI-driven content expansion, and a debt-free balance sheet ease fears of disruption.

Duolingo shares have gained about 26% from their April low after a weak start to 2026, driven by concerns over slowing growth and AI competition.

DA Davidson raised its Duolingo price target to $120 from $90 while maintaining a Neutral rating, citing stronger June user growth.

The company has a strong cash reserve of $1.1 billion as of the end of Q1.

Duolingo (DUOL) stock is heading towards its best week since September last year, shedding concerns that advances in artificial intelligence could reshape the future of language learning.

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The stock has mounted a strong recovery in recent months, climbing roughly 26% from its April low. The rebound comes after a difficult start to 2026 amid worries over slowing growth and competition from advanced AI-powered translation tools.

However, a stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter (Q1) performance helped shift sentiment and highlighted the resilience of the company's business model.

DA Davidson Lifts DUOL Price Target

On Tuesday, DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson increased his price target on the stock to $120 from $90 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The revision follows indications that user growth accelerated during the early part of June after a softer performance in April.

The new price target still implies a 1% downside to the stock’s last closing price.

According to Swanson, the firm's data suggests Duolingo's daily active user growth in the second quarter is on track to exceed market expectations. The analyst estimates daily active users will rise about 21% from last year, slightly ahead of the roughly 20% growth rate anticipated by Wall Street.

Despite encouraging daily user figures, DA Davidson noted that the improvement in daily engagement does not fully address concerns about slower growth in monthly active users.

Duolingo stock is edging over 0.6% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday.

DUOL Views AI As Opportunity Rather Than Threat

Earlier in the year, many investors feared advances in generative AI would weaken demand for structured language-learning platforms. More recently, however, attention has shifted toward how Duolingo is using AI to improve its own products.

In its recent shareholder letter, the company said its investments in AI-powered tools have helped ramp up content creation, enabling it to publish 20,500 course units in Q1, up from 7,100 per quarter in 2025 and 1,800 in 2024. The automation also allows the company to update multiple courses simultaneously, improve content quality faster, and boost engagement among new users.

Duolingo also maintains a substantial financial cushion, ending Q1 with $1.1 billion in cash and no debt.

What DUOL Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Retail message volume in the past three months has increased 244% with a 2.5% rise in watchers count.

A user said, “Balance sheet is very strong. Duolingo ended Q1 with $1.14 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total assets of $2.06 billion. Total liabilities were only $666.2 million, while stockholders’ equity stood at $1.39 billion.

Bullish angle: The company has a fortress-like balance sheet, high liquidity, and no obvious financial distress risk from the reported balance sheet.”

Another user said, “ive got my moon tickets. 2027 calls. Fully expect this to be well over $200+ next year. GL everyone!”

A third user tood a dig at the critics, saying, “to think the guy that was saying Duo would go bankrupt. Haters will always hate for no reason.”

DUOL stock has plunged over 74% in the last 12 months.

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