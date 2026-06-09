The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure is permanently altering how Wall Street values semiconductor companies like Micron Technology, Roundhill CEO said in an interview.

The artificial intelligence boom is reshaping the historically cyclical memory-chip sector, turning data-storage hardware into critical infrastructure.

Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza, in an interview to Fox News, stated that high-performance AI processors require massive amounts of memory, insulating top manufacturers from traditional boom-and-bust market patterns.

Fueled by persistent high-bandwidth memory shortages, Micron Technology recently surpassed a $1-trillion market capitalization as Wall Street analysts aggressively raised their stock price targets.

The explosive growth of artificial intelligence is breaking traditional market patterns for memory-chip manufacturers, transforming what was once a highly cyclical commodity sector into essential infrastructure for the modern tech economy, Roundhill CEO Dave Mazza said in a recent interview.

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For decades, Wall Street treated memory-chip companies like Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., and SK Hynix Inc. as boom-and-bust operations. Valuations would soar during periods of high demand for personal computers and smartphones, only to crater when supply caught up and drove unit prices down.

However, the relentless buildout of AI data centers has disrupted that familiar timeline, Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza said during a recent appearance on Fox News, as reported by The Street.

"The market is chronically undersupplied and demand for memory chips has exploded," Mazza said, noting that the traditional boom-bust narrative is shifting because memory hardware is now baked into the core architecture of artificial intelligence.

Roundhill operates the newly launched memory-focused DRAM ETF.

Micron shares ended 10% higher on Monday, tracking wider gains among other AI-related stocks.

Roundhill View Of Memory-Chip Companies

Mazza pointed out that while leading chip designers like Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. capture the public’s attention, their high-powered processors cannot function efficiently without vast pools of adjacent memory.

The structural shift is especially clear in the market for High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), a premium class of ultra-fast chips. Micron Technology (MU) controls about 22% of the memory chip industry supply, superseded only by SK Hynix and Samsung as per Counterpoint Research.

The Roundhill Memory ETF, which tracks top players in the data storage industry, has significantly surpassed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since its trading inception in April, 2026. Micron on the other hand has surpassed DRAM, S&P 500 and Nasdaq year-to-date.

MU Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘normal’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter has surged nearly 200% over the past month and soared almost 8,000% over the past year alone.

MU Stock has jumped 239% year-to-date.

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