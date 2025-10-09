The deal positions Global Ordnance as the primary U.S. defense partner for Draganfly’s line of drone platforms and related systems.

Draganfly Inc.(DPRO) announced on Thursday that it has signed a formal collaboration agreement with U.S. defense contractor Global Ordnance.

The deal positions Global Ordnance as the primary U.S. defense partner for Draganfly’s line of drone platforms and related systems. The two companies plan to work jointly on increasing the adoption of Draganfly's drone solutions across U.S. military programs while integrating responsive supply chains and defense-specific customization.

Following the announcement, Draganfly stock traded over 2% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

