DraftKings Stock Rises On Raised Outlook Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Predicts Growth

DraftKings has increased the midpoint of its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance.

DraftKings Stock Rises On Raised Outlook Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail Predicts Growth
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of DraftKings ($DKNG) were up more than 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday despite an fourth-quarter earnings miss, lifting retail sentiment to 'extremely bullish' about the company's raised guidance.

DraftKings reported a Q4 loss per share of $0.28, compared to a loss per share of $0.17 expected by Wall Street analysts. While its revenue stood at $1.39 billion, missing estimates of $1.4 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Its monthly unique payers increased to 4.8 million average monthly customers in the fourth quarter, a 36% jump compared to the year-ago period, said the company. The increase showed strong unique player acquisition and retention across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming products, it added.

“We continued to efficiently acquire and engage customers, expand structural sportsbook hold percentage and optimize promotional reinvestment in fiscal year 2024, while we simultaneously experienced customer-friendly sport outcomes,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ CEO. “Our focus remains on driving sustainable growth in revenue and profitability.”

DraftKings has increased the midpoint of its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance, predicting revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion, compared to its previous guidance of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion.

It also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) guidance of $900 million to $1.0 billion.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘extremely high’ territory from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-14 at 10.58.45 AM.png DKNG sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 13

A poll on Stocktwits asked users about their view on the ability of DraftKings to achieve their revenue guidance. A majority (63%) were confident that the company would meet the revised target and may in fact also exceed it. Only about 9% predicted risks.
 

Screenshot 2025-02-14 at 11.55.41 AM.png

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company focused on products across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media.

DraftKings stock is up 15.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yelp Stock Rises As Investors Cheer Q4 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail’s Unimpressed

Yelp Stock Rises As Investors Cheer Q4 Beat, Positive Guidance: Retail’s Unimpressed

Roku Stock Rallies To Highest In A Year After Q4 Beat: Retail Braces For 2021-Like Euphoria

Roku Stock Rallies To Highest In A Year After Q4 Beat: Retail Braces For 2021-Like Euphoria

Wynn Resorts Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Wynn Resorts Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Nu Skin Stock Surges After-Hours On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Cheers

Nu Skin Stock Surges After-Hours On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Cheers

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides Despite Q2 Beat, Strong Guidance: Retail Not Interested In ‘Panic Selling’

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides Despite Q2 Beat, Strong Guidance: Retail Not Interested In ‘Panic Selling’

Recent Stories

Monaco Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country ATG

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Valentines Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for ATG

Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex shk

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon