The company released strong numbers two days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

DraftKings said its predictions platform saw annualized consumer volume rise 24%, while annualized total volume traded surged 34% in May.

The positive preliminary numbers come in the backdrop of growing adoption of platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket.

On Monday, TD Cowen said that the company’s ongoing strength in its core business is funding its prediction-markets push.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rallied on Tuesday after the company provided a preliminary update on key operating metrics for its predictions platform in an SEC filing.

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At the time of writing, DKNG stock was up more than 9% and on track for its biggest one-day percentage rise in over three-and-a-half years, if session gains hold.

Operating Metrics In Focus

The company said that for May, its predictions platform saw annualized consumer volume rise 24% from last month to $1.3 billion, while annualized total volume traded for the same period surged 34% to $3.1 billion.

The positive preliminary numbers come in the backdrop of growing adoption of platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket for predicting scenarios such as a stock’s trajectory, sporting-event outcomes, and even geopolitical crises.

DKNG’s Unique Position

DraftKings, which operates online sports betting, online casino games, and daily fantasy sports, is uniquely positioned to benefit from the newly emerged space ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the top soccer tournament in the world, which is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and kicks off in two days.

On Monday, TD Cowen highlighted that the company’s ongoing strength in its core business is funding its prediction-markets push, which it views as “large and underappreciated with meaningful long-term value,” according to TheFly.

Regarding the company’s sports betting platform, TD Cowen said it is "inflecting toward durable profitability, driven by product depth, structural hold, and operating leverage." It named DraftKings as its top pick in the small-to-mid cap space, with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $30 price target, implying an upside potential of over 21% as of the stock’s last closing price.

What Do Retail Traders Think About DKNG?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the DKNG stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the company keeps finding ways to turn sports attention into transaction volume.

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Another bullish user thinks prediction markets could provide incremental upside rather than being the primary growth driver.

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DKNG stock has fallen by more than 21% so far this year and 25% over the last 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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