Key catalysts for Friday include preliminary consumer sentiment data, remarks from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, and the consumer credit report.

Amazon.com said it plans to spend $200 billion this year on data centers, ships and equipment.

Nine of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed lower in the prior session.

Downbeat U.S. labor data, including the lowest job openings since 2020 and the highest January job cuts since 2009, added to caution.

U.S. stock futures were lower late Thursday as selling pressure in technology shares and weaker U.S. labor data carried over from the prior session.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 8:03 p.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 futures were down 1.2%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.7%. Dow futures fell 0.4%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, and sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Market Drivers

In the prior session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 1.2% each, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.6%, extending the Nasdaq 100’s biggest three-day decline since April.

Selling pressure intensified after several large-cap technology companies detailed significant increases in investment spending. Amazon.com said it plans to spend $200 billion this year on data centers, ships and equipment, while Alphabet Inc. projected 2026 capital expenditures of up to $185 billion. Separately, Anthropic released a new AI model designed to conduct financial research, potentially threatening software stocks.

The resulting pullback broadened across the market, with nine of 11 S&P 500 sectors retreating.

Economic data also weighed on sentiment. U.S. job openings fell to their lowest level since 2020, initial jobless claims rose more than expected, and employers announced the largest number of job cuts for any January since 2009.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Strategy (MSTR): Shares slipped about 1% in extended trading after the company reported a $17.4 billion fourth-quarter (Q4) operating loss, driven entirely by an unrealized loss on digital assets, despite a 1.9% year-over-year rise in revenue.

Amazon.com (AMZN): Shares plunged nearly 11% after hours as Q4 results showed revenue of $213.4 billion, EPS of $1.95 below expectations, and a plan to lift 2026 capital expenditure to $200 billion, largely for AWS.

IREN (IREN): Shares dropped about 22% in extended trading after the company swung to a $155.4 million Q2 net loss and reported revenue of $184.7 million, below consensus.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Shares fell about 10% after hours as Novo Nordisk said it would pursue legal and regulatory action following Hims’ launch of a compounded copy of Wegovy.

Molina Healthcare (MOH): Shares plunged about 35% in extended trading after the insurer posted a surprise Q4 loss, citing Medicaid premium adjustments, higher medical costs, and issued 2026 earnings guidance well below estimates.

Broader Markets

In broader markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid to around 4.18%.

Precious metals remained under pressure following heavy losses earlier in the week. Spot silver declined 2.9% to $68.84 an ounce, after plunging 20% in the previous session, while gold edged down 0.3% to $4,764.18. Platinum and palladium also fell.

The iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) dropped 16% during regular trading and slid another 6% after hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward SLV was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

The ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (AGQ) fell 30.46% in regular trading and declined a further 13.18% in after-hours trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AGQ was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Oil prices declined for the first time in three days after Iran confirmed it would hold negotiations with the U.S. in Oman on Friday. West Texas Intermediate settled near $63 a barrel, while Brent crude traded below $68.

Early Friday, Asian markets were mostly lower, with MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan down 1%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged higher.

Among the catalysts for Friday are preliminary consumer sentiment data, remarks from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, and the consumer credit report.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<