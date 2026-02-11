Investor focus shifted to Wednesday’s U.S. jobs report, wage data, Fed remarks, and the federal budget release.

Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer said gains are spreading beyond the “Magnificent Seven” without hurting major indexes.

Carson Group’s Ryan Detrick noted software earnings remain resilient even as AI concerns have pushed valuations to their cheapest levels since 2014.

U.S. stock futures rose late Tuesday as analysts pointed to a market rally broadening beyond mega-cap technology, even as traders remained focused on a delayed U.S. jobs report and recent volatility tied to AI concerns.

As of 9.52 p.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures were up by 0.2%. Dow futures were up 0.2%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, and sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

The move followed a mixed regular session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, snapping a two-session winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to notch another all-time closing high.

Analysts Point To Rotation Beyond Mega-Cap Stocks

Fidelity Investments Director of Global Macro Jurrien Timmer said on X that while the “Magnificent Seven” stocks have gone nowhere since October, the rest of the market has been catching up without damaging the broader indexes.

“It’s a good outcome and far better than the zero-sum kind that I feared last year, in which the Mag 7 might decline sharply and drag the index with it. That could change, of course, but for now we are having our cake and eating it too,” Timmer added.

Meanwhile, Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick said on X that software earnings have remained “resilient” even as share prices have fallen amid AI concerns. “As a result, multiples are the cheapest they've been since 2014.”

The comments come after Alphabet's shares fell nearly 2% as the company reportedly plans to raise debt to fund an AI infrastructure spending push. AI-related concerns also spread to financial services, where wealth management stocks slid after Altruist unveiled an AI-powered tax strategy tool, sending shares of Charles Schwab and Raymond James Financial lower.

Trending Stocks To Watch On NYSE, Nasdaq

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): The company said it successfully unfolded its next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite, the largest commercial communications array deployed in low Earth orbit.

Robinhood (HOOD): Shares fell 8% in extended trading after fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue missed expectations despite a record quarter, with weaker cryptocurrency revenue offsetting growth in options and equities trading.

Mattel (MAT): Shares plunged nearly 31% after-hours as the toymaker reported Q4 results and a 2026 profit outlook that fell short of Wall Street estimates, citing softer December sales and heavier discounting.

Lyft (LYFT): Shares slid about 17% after hours after the company guided to first-quarter adjusted core profit below expectations, despite reporting higher gross bookings and authorizing an additional $1 billion share repurchase.

Ford Motor (F): Shares rose 0.7% in extended trading after the automaker forecast 2026 core profit broadly in line with estimates, even as Q4 earnings missed expectations.

How Global Markets Are Performing Today

MSCI's broadest index for Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.6% to 794.66, marking a new 52-week high.

Meanwhile, spot gold rose about 0.3% to around $5,039 an ounce, while silver rebounded roughly 1% after steep losses in the prior session. Oil prices were steady as traders monitored ongoing U.S.-Iran talks and broader geopolitical risks, with Brent crude near $69 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate around $64 a barrel.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s release of the January U.S. employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which had been delayed by a partial government shutdown.

Among other catalysts for Wednesday are remarks from Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid and the release of the monthly U.S. federal budget.

