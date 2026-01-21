Markets looked to stabilize overnight as investors weighed geopolitical developments amid a busy earnings schedule.

Futures edged higher as markets processed renewed tariff tensions and bond market moves.

U.S. stocks posted their steepest one-day drop since October.

After-hours trading was driven by Netflix’s spending and deal plans, Corvus’s stock offering, GameStop’s insider buying and United Airlines’ updated outlook.

U.S. stock futures traded modestly higher on Tuesday night after Wall Street logged its worst session in three months, as renewed trade tensions and moves in bond markets kept investors on edge.

As of 10.23 p.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 futures and S&P 500 futures were up 0.3%, while Dow futures rose 0.2%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Market Drivers

Markets reacted after U.S. equities posted their steepest declines since October, with investors moving to reduce risk amid trade tensions and stress in global bond markets.

In the prior session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 870 points, or about 1.8%, while the S&P 500 slid roughly 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.4%. All three benchmarks logged their worst daily performances since Oct. 10, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping into negative territory for 2026.

The selloff came after U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his push to take control of Greenland, alongside threats to impose tariffs on several European nations. Trump said tariffs on European imports would begin in February and rise further later in the year if no agreement is reached. The comments came ahead of Trump’s scheduled appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Netflix (NFLX): Shares slid about 5% in after-hours trading after the company said it plans to step up content spending this year and move forward with an all-cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets.

Apple (AAPL): Shares rose slightly in extended trading as investors nervously eyed next week’s earnings; Citi lowered its price target, while Evercore ISI added the stock to its ‘Tactical Outperform’ list.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS): Shares fell 5% in extended trading after the company announced a $150 million stock offering, following a record rally fueled by positive eczema trial data and a wave of analyst price target hikes.

GameStop (GME): Shares climbed more than 3% after hours as chairman and CEO Ryan Cohen disclosed additional share purchases, lifting his stake in the company to roughly 9.2%.

United Airlines (UAL): Shares jumped more than 3% in extended trading after the company issued an upbeat outlook for 2026 on the back of a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter.

Broader Markets

In broader markets, gold climbed to fresh record levels, trading near $4,800 an ounce as investors sought safety amid geopolitical tensions. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained elevated, briefly climbing 4.3% following the prior session’s surge. Meanwhile, Silver traded near $95 an ounce, hovering just below its recent record high.

Asian stocks fell for a third straight session on Wednesday. MSCI’s broad index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was down in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei dropping for a fifth straight session.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices for March fell 1.31% to $59.57 a barrel.

Among the catalysts for the day are corporate earnings from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Halliburton, and Travelers, along with fresh U.S. housing data covering construction activity and pending home sales.

