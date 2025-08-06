While Dow Jones futures rose 0.27% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.16%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Wednesday as investors stay focused on earnings even as President Donald Trump issued new tariff threats to the European Union and India on Tuesday.

While Dow Jones futures rose 0.27% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures edged lower by 0.03%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 0.24% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.03% on Wednesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declining 0.91%%, while the Hang Seng fell 0.23%.

The Nikkei 225 led with gains of 0.62%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.45%.

The KOSPI closed the day on a flat note.

Stocks To Watch

Walt Disney Co. (DIS): The Mouse House reported better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61, compared to expectations of an EPS of $1.46, according to Stocktwits data. However, its linear segment witnessed a 15% year-on-year revenue decline, dragging the DIS stock down over 2% in the pre-market session.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): AMD's mixed second-quarter (Q2) performance dragged the stock down more than 6% in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Rivian reported a loss of $0.97 per share in Q2, higher than the loss of $0.65 per share expected by analysts, according to Stocktwits data. Shares fell 6% in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID): Lucid's Q2 earnings missed expectations, with the company posting a loss of $0.24 per share, higher than $0.22 expected by analysts, according to Stocktwits data. Shares plunged over 7% during the pre-market session.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Super Micro stock tanked over 17% in the pre-market session after the company's fourth-quarter (Q4) results missed Wall Street expectations. SMCI reported EPS of $0.41 on revenue of $5.76 billion, while analysts expected EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $5.98 billion.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Shopify's Q2 results came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, resulting in the shares surging over 10% during pre-market trading. Shopify reported revenue of $2.68 billion, higher than the expected $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Shopify’s Q2 results came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, resulting in the shares surging over 10% during pre-market trading. Shopify reported revenue of $2.68 billion, higher than the expected $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), and McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) are among the companies reporting their latest results today.

