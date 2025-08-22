While Dow Jones futures rose 0.34% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Friday as Wall Street awaits Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech for cues on the central bank’s monetary policy trajectory going forward.

While Dow Jones futures rose 0.34% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures edged up by 0.19%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.52%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.29% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.24% on Friday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the Shanghai Composite leading with gains of 1.43%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.85%, and the Hang Seng at 0.74%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declined 0.83%, while the Nikkei 225 edged lower by 0.03%.

Stocks To Watch

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): Meta shares edged up by 0.26% in Friday's pre-market session after the company struck a $10 billion cloud computing deal with Alphabet's Google over six years. Google shares were up by 1.18%.

Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM): Zoom shares surged by over 5% after the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53, beating Wall Street expectations of an EPS of $1.38, according to Stocktwits data.

