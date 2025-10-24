While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.14% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.31%.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 2.44%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Friday ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Despite the United States government shutdown, the CPI data is set to be released ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on October 28 and 29.

Notably, the Social Security Administration uses the July to September average of CPI to determine the Cost of Living Adjustment for its beneficiaries.

Futures Trade Higher

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.14% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures rose 0.47%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 0.47%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.36% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.51% on Friday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.21%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian Markets Positive

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 2.44%, followed by the Nikkei 225 index at 1.26%, Hang Seng at 0.78%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.71%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index was closed for trading on account of Restoration Day.

Stocks To Watch

Intel Corp. (INTC): Intel shares soared over 8% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Intel reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 on revenue of $13.65 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $13.2 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Newmont reported an EPS of $1.71 in Q3, on revenue of $5.52 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of an EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Despite the earnings beat, Newmont shares fell by more than 6% in pre-market trading. General Dynamics Corp. (GD) and Sanofi (SNY) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Friday.

