While Dow Jones futures were up 0.16% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures surged 0.25%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday after the Trump administration struck a 15% tariff deal with the European Union on Sunday.

The U.S.-EU tariff deal, struck during a busy earnings season, will see 15% tariffs levied on most goods imported from the EU to the U.S., including cars. Aircraft and their components, as well as some pharmaceutical and chemical products, will not be subject to these tariffs.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.16% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures surged 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.43%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.51%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.22% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.43% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the Hang Seng index gaining the most at 0.51%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.42%, the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.21%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.12%.

The Nikkei 225 declined 0.98%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares surged 1.5% in Monday’s pre-market trading session after the Elon Musk-led EV giant announced a multi-year $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics to manufacture semiconductor chips.

Tesla shares surged 1.5% in Monday’s pre-market trading session after the Elon Musk-led EV giant announced a multi-year $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics to manufacture semiconductor chips. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Liquified natural gas supplier Cheniere Energy’s shares surged over 6% during the pre-market session after the EU agreed to buy $750 billion of energy products from the U.S., including LNG.

Liquified natural gas supplier Cheniere Energy’s shares surged over 6% during the pre-market session after the EU agreed to buy $750 billion of energy products from the U.S., including LNG. Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT): Lockheed Martin shares surged over 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the EU agreed to purchase military equipment in the trade deal with the U.S.

Lockheed Martin shares surged over 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the EU agreed to purchase military equipment in the trade deal with the U.S. ASML Holding NV (ASML): ASML shares surged nearly 4% after the U.S.-EU trade deal set tariffs at 15% instead of a higher levy.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<