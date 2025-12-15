he November employment data, delayed due to the government shutdown, will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

Asian markets closed lower on Monday amid a spillover of concerns around AI valuations.



U.S. stock futures climbed higher in Monday’s premarket trade as Wall Street awaits key economic data, including the latest U.S. jobs reports as well as inflation figures.



The November employment data, delayed due to the government shutdown, will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for November is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Together, the data are expected to provide clarity on the state of inflation in the economy and on the Fed’s policy trajectory following three straight cuts this year.

How Are The Futures Performing?

The Dow Jones futures were up 0.40% at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 futures climbed 0.36%. The Nasdaq 100 futures also rose 0.28% and futures on the Russell 2000 index were up 0.54%.



Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.42% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) climbed 0.44% higher, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) climbed 0.39%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.



Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session in the red amid mounting concerns over tech valuations. The KOSPI posted the highest decline, closing 1.84% lower, followed by a 1.34% decline in the Hang Seng index. The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index lost 1.17% at the end of the session, while the Shanghai Composite closed 0.55% lower.



The Nikkei 225 index was down 1.31% at close.

Stocks To Watch

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS): AST SpaceMobile is scheduled to launch its next BlueBird 6 satellite on Monday, a model that is 3.5 times the size of its predecessors with about 10 times more data capacity. Shares of ASTS are up over 254% this year.



Micron (MU): Micron Technology is back in focus this week ahead of its first-quarter (Q1) 2026 earnings release scheduled for December 17. The company has been trending recently due to its edge from surging DRAM prices while also taking a hit from renewed AI industry concerns. Shares of MU are up over 176% this year.



Tilray Brands (TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): Cannabis companies Tilray, Canopy, and Aurora are on investors’ radar this morning amid reports of President Donald Trump potentially signing an executive order for the reclassification of marijuana that could change their tax status and access. Shares of TLRY are up 6.5% on Monday morning, while CGC is up 6.9% at the time of writing.



FedEx Corp. (FDX): FedEx is due to release its latest quarterly earnings this week, and since it is sometimes considered a bellwether for global trade, economy, and logistics activity, the company’s results, guidance, and commentary can provide insight into global economic expectations. Shares of FDX are up 0.10% on Monday morning.



Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN), Children's Place Inc. (PLCE), MindWalk Holdings Corp. (HYFT), and AlphaTON Capital Corp. (ATON) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Monday.



