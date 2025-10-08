While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.18% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.17%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Wednesday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest minutes as investors look for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy going forward.

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.18% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.22%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up by 0.38%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.16% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.19% on Wednesday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.15%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a negative note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declining the most at 0.55%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 0.51%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.21%.

The KOSPI was closed for trading on account of Chuseok Festivity, while the Shanghai Composite was closed on account of National Day.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla announced new variants of the Model Y and Model 3 starting at $39,900 and $36,900, respectively. Stifel analyst Stephen Gangaro raised the price target for Tesla to $483 from $440 following the announcement. Tesla’s shares were up 0.7% in pre-market trade.

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Equifax announced that it would offer its VantageScore 4.0 mortgage credit score at $4.50 through the end of 2027, after rival Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) announced a $10 per score price to lenders last week. Equifax shares were up nearly 3% pre-market.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT): Confluent shares surged over 19% in Wednesday's pre-market trade after a Reuters report stated that the company is exploring a sale.

Penguin Solutions Inc. (PENG): Penguin shares plunged over 20% in Wednesday's pre-market session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter (Q4) results. Penguin's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 beat expectations of $0.37, while its reported revenue of $338 million came in lower than analyst expectations of $342 million, according to Stocktwits data.

