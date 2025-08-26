While Dow Jones futures were down 0.11% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.04%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Tuesday as investors exercise caution following an announcement by President Donald Trump that he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Trump’s announcement comes weeks after he attacked Cook, with the President warning earlier this month that he would fire the Fed official if she did not resign.

While Dow Jones futures were down 0.11% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were flat. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.09%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.02% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) edged up by 0.01% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the Hang Seng index declining the most at 0.96%, followed by KOSPI at 0.96%, Nikkei 225 at 0.88%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.39%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index closed the day up by 0.11%.

Stocks To Watch

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR): IBKR shares surged over 4% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it would add the stock to the S&P 500 index at the start of trading on Thursday.

