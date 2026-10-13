Domino’s Q3 revenue and earnings topped analyst estimates as CEO Joe Jordan emphasized customer engagement and franchisee profitability, while U.S. same-store sales growth slowed to 0.3% from 5.2% a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $1.186 billion, beating Fiscal AI’s $1.17 billion estimate; diluted EPS increased to $4.60 from $4.08, topping the $4.38 estimate.

Net income increased 9.2% to $152.2 million, while operating income rose 8.3% to $241.8 million, reflecting higher franchise royalties and fees and growth in supply chain gross-margin dollars.

Domino’s added 175 net stores during the quarter, bringing its global footprint to 22,706 locations as of September 6, 2026.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) fell 2.77% in Tuesday’s premarket session despite the pizza chain beating estimates on third-quarter revenue and earnings.

“Our opportunity now is to capitalize on those strengths by getting even closer to our customers, helping our franchisees grow their profitability and turning our best performance into our everyday performance,” CEO Joe Jordan said in the company’s earnings announcement.

Domino’s Beats Q3 Revenue And EPS Estimates

Domino’s reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.186 billion, up 3.4% year over year, compared with Fiscal AI’s estimate of $1.17 billion. Diluted earnings per share rose to $4.60 from $4.08 a year earlier, topping the $4.38 estimate.

Net income increased 9.2% to $152.2 million, while income from operations rose 8.3% to $241.8 million. The company attributed the revenue increase primarily to higher supply chain revenue and global franchise royalty revenue. Operating income growth was driven primarily by higher franchise royalties and fees and gross margin dollar growth within the supply chain business.

Supply chain gross margin increased to 12.2% from 11.3% a year earlier, which the company attributed primarily to procurement productivity.

Same-Store Sales Growth Slows

U.S. same-store sales increased 0.3%, compared with 5.2% in the year-ago quarter. Same-store sales at U.S. company-owned stores rose 1.0%, while U.S. franchise-store same-store sales increased 0.3%.

International same-store sales grew 0.2%, excluding foreign currency impacts, versus 1.7% a year earlier. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impacts, was 3.2%, compared with 6.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Domino’s added 175 net stores during the quarter, including 26 in the U.S. and 149 internationally.

As of September 6, 2026, Domino’s operated 22,706 stores worldwide, including 7,257 in the U.S. and 15,449 internationally.

CEO Outlines Strategic Priorities

Jordan said Domino’s would build on its brand, franchise system, global scale, and operating capabilities, with a focus on executing winning ideas faster and more consistently to support market-share gains and long-term shareholder value.

Jordan also said the company aims to continue gaining market share and create long-term shareholder value.

Retail View On DPZ

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘neutral’ amid ‘High’ message volume over the past 24 hours.

DPZ shares have fallen more than 26% so far this year.

Also read: META Gets Bullish Call From Pivotal After Muse Wonder Launch: Why The Analyst Sees 25% Upside

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<