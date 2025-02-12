Dominion Energy Stock Edges Up Despite Q4 Revenue Miss, But Retail’s Divided

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D) edged up by 0.3% during morning trade on Wednesday, even as the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue missed Wall Street estimates.

Dominion Energy posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, far below analyst estimates of $3.94 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

The Richmond, Virginia-based electric utility company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58, slightly ahead of the estimated $0.56.

Dominion CEO and president Bob Blue underscored that the company still delivered these results despite “worse-than-normal weather” in areas where it operates.

”We continued to successfully provide the reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy that powers our customers every day while achieving near-record employee safety performance,” Blue added.

Dominion guided for EPS in the range of $3.28 and $3.52, while the consensus estimate stood at $3.39, according to FinChat data.

Dominion supplies energy in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It also supplies natural gas to Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Ohio, and other states.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Dominion stock was divided, straying in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory.

D retail sentiment.jpg D sentiment and message volume February 12, 2025, as of 11:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Dominion’s stock has moved sideways over the past six months, gaining a little over 2%.

Its one-year performance is far more stellar, with gains of nearly 24%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

