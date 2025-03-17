Dollar General Stock In Focus Following Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Dollar General Stock In Focus Following Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of discount retailer Dollar General (DG) fell more than 1% on Friday even as the company received several price target hikes following its better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter results, with retail mood upbeat.

Piper Sandler raised the price target to $81 from $79 with a ‘Neutral’ rating following the results, Fly reported. According to the firm, Dollar General is seeing "trade-in" from upper income consumers helping sales trends to hold steady.

The company's plan to push its same-day delivery partnership with DoorDash (DASH) and margin trends also helped the rating.

JP Morgan also raised its price target by $9 a share, citing the company's initial fiscal 2025 earnings guidance that came below street estimates, with a "show-me" setup for the second half of the year, said the Fly report. Meanwhile, Jefferies raised the price target by $2.

Dollar General posted $1.68 in earnings per share, beating estimates of $1.51. Its revenue stood at $10.3 billion, surpassing estimates of $10.26 billion. Its net sales increased 4.5% year-over-year driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by the impact of store closures, the company said.

Its same-store sales went up 1.2% while fiscal year same store sales increased by 1.4%.

Sentiment on Stocktwits inched up in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone on Friday. Message volume rose further in the extremely high territory.

Screenshot 2025-03-17 at 12.48.27 PM.png

One bullish watcher called the opportunity to invest in DG a “good play” as a hedge against uncertainty from the government’s economic policies.

Dollar General stock is up 4% year-to-date.

