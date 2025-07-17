Kelly Dilts, who served in the role for over two years, will depart next month, and the company has begun the search for a replacement.

Dollar General (DG) said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Kelly Dilts has resigned and will depart the company on Aug. 28. The announcement sent the retailer’s shares slightly lower in after-hours trading.

Dilts, who joined the discount retailer in 2019 and served as CFO for just over two years, is leaving to pursue another opportunity, Dollar General said. The company has begun the search for a new finance chief.

The top executive's departure comes during a period of strength for the company.

Unlike other retailers, Dollar General thrived during the recent months, when U.S. trade tariffs spooked consumers and weighed down the stock market. The retail chain's low-cost products, which are also essential household items, have proven to be the company's selling point amid the economic uncertainty.

DG stock emerged as the top consumer sector stock in the first half of 2025, rising over 50% in this period.

Dollar General’s revenue and profit in its fiscal first quarter were above Wall Street expectations, and it raised its annual forecast in June. The company is also reaping the benefits of its 'Back-to-Basics' plan, implemented since last year.

The plan aims to replace self-checkouts with staffed registers, narrow product selection, and increase store staffing.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company held in the 'neutral' zone, unchanged from a month ago. A user suggested that DG risks losing its recent gains, and it's tough to hold it long-term.

Dollar General shares are up 48.5% year-to-date.

