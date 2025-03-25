user
user

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

The organization stated it would announce partnerships with multiple payment processors in the coming months to advance its initiative.

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Dogecoin (DOGE) surged 4.5% in U.S. market hours on Tuesday after the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, House of Doge, announced it had purchased over 10 million DOGE tokens – valued at just over $1.8 million – as part of its broader reserve strategy.

The meme-based cryptocurrency hit a 24-hour high of $0.1929, posting the strongest gains among the top 20 digital assets by market capitalization.

It was also among the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits.

House of Doge, formed in February under a five-year agreement, serves as the Foundation’s corporate and commercialization unit. It aims to transition DOGE from its meme-coin status to a viable low-cost payment currency, reinforcing its role in everyday transactions.

The organization stated it would announce partnerships with multiple payment processors in the coming months to advance its initiative.

“With a strategic reserve, the House of Doge is laying the foundation for a payments ecosystem that ensures liquidity, stability, and reliability,” said Michael Galloro, a member of the board-elect at the House of Doge. 

“By maintaining a reserve, we can bridge the gap between transaction processing times and real-world usability, making Dogecoin extremely practical for everyday purchases,” he added.

Screenshot 2025-03-25 112504.png Dogecoin (DOGE) retail sentiment and message volume on March 25 as of 11:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Dogecoin’s token improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, and chatter levels increased.

While acknowledging DOGE’s price rise, one user said they were waiting for a more significant bump.

Another more optimistic user projected that Dogecoin’s price could hit new highs on the recovery bounce. 

Dogecoin rose over 16% over the past week, with gains of 3.7% over the past 12 months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Crypto Traders Bet On SEC’s Ripple Decision To Drive XRP ‘Mass Adoption’ – But Retail Sentiment Remains Split

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

United Airlines Breaks Ground On New $177M Facility, Opens New Technical Operations Training Center — But Retail Stays Bearish

United Airlines Breaks Ground On New $177M Facility, Opens New Technical Operations Training Center — But Retail Stays Bearish

KULR Technology Stock Jumps After Buying 56 Bitcoin For $5M – Retail Bullish But Debates Strategy

KULR Technology Stock Jumps After Buying 56 Bitcoin For $5M – Retail Bullish But Debates Strategy

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After FBI Launches Task Force To Probe Attacks: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After FBI Launches Task Force To Probe Attacks: Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Nvidia Stock Falls Pre-Market After Reports of US Tightening Trade Controls And Intensifying Lobbying Efforts — Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Recent Stories

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why snt

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni reveals his mindset as a finisher, says 'thought process is only about hitting a six' snt

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni reveals his mindset as a finisher, says 'thought process is only about hitting a six'

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon