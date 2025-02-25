DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

Losses in meme coins widened amid allegations that North Korea’s Lazarus Group was involved in Solana-based scams.

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Meme coins saw sharp declines during U.S. trading hours on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) posting notable losses as sentiment soured.

The cumulative market capitalization of all meme coins dropped by nearly 10% in the past 24 hours, driven by concerns ,over scams and fraud linked to North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

Dogecoin’s price fell 6.1%, while Shiba Inu dropped 6.8% in 24 hours. Ethereum-based Pepe slid 5.7% during the same period.

Sell-off in the meme coin market, which has been under pressure this month amid a series of rug pulls, intensified on Monday after on-chain investigator ZachXBT revealed that wallets tied to the $1.4 billion Bybit hack on Feb. 21 were also involved in meme coin scams on Solana’s Pump.fun platform. 

The Lazarus Group, a notorious hacking syndicate linked to North Korea, is believed to be behind the fraudulent meme coin launches, using them as part of a broader effort to launder stolen funds.

ZachXBT’s analysis showed that several wallets connected to the Bybit hack engaged in cross-chain transfers and meme coin trading, using sophisticated laundering tactics. 

Some stolen funds were converted into Solana (SOL), while others were funneled through various decentralized exchanges. 

The revelations have further damaged trust in the meme coin ecosystem after rug pulls like the politically themed Trump (TRUMP) token and the Libra (LIBRA) token endorsed by Argentine President Javier Milei.

Screenshot 2025-02-24 113205.png

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Dogecoin remained in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, with traders voicing frustration over sustained losses.

The Elon Musk-associated token briefly peaked at $0.484 in December but has since lost more than half its value. 

According to platform data, DOGE has been the fourth-most active cryptocurrency on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours. 

Screenshot 2025-02-24 114307.png

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Shiba Inu remained in the ‘neutral’ territory with some traders indicating they were moving away from crypto investments entirely.

Shiba Inu's price, the second largest meme coin by market capitalization, has dropped by around 28% this month. 

According to platform data, SHIB saw the eighth-most active cryptocurrency over the last week on Stocktwits. 

Screenshot 2025-02-24 114734.png

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Pepe was in the ‘bearish’ zone as traders exit riskier positions.

Pepe, which gained popularity in speculative rallies last year, has been the hardest hit down more than 43% over the past month.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Solana Leads Crypto Sell-Off As Lazarus Ties, Token Unlock Spark Retail Concerns

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Solana Leads Crypto Sell-Off As Lazarus Ties, Token Unlock Spark Retail Concerns

Solana Leads Crypto Sell-Off As Lazarus Ties, Token Unlock Spark Retail Concerns

Recent Stories

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon