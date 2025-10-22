Retail sentiment on Krispy Kreme stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bearish’ compared to a day ago on Stocktwits.

Morgan Stanley kept its ‘Underweight’ rating on the stock with a $2.5 price.

Krispy Kreme was the top-performing stock, despite a broader slowdown in overall sector trends, Morgan Stanley said.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock traded above the 200-day moving average (DMA) for the first time since November 2024 and experienced an over 8,200% increase in retail user message count over 24 hours on Stocktwits, as of Wednesday morning, following a Morgan Stanley note that it was the top-performing restaurant stock in the third quarter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock touched a high of $5.11 on Wednesday versus the 200-DMA level of $4.66 earlier in the day. However, it had pared some of the gains as of the time of writing.

Retail sentiment on Krispy Kreme jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bearish’ compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Analyst Take On DNUT

Morgan Stanley kept its ‘Underweight’ rating and a $2.5 price target on Krispy Kreme, according to MT Newswires. The firm noted that Krispy Kreme was the top-performing stock, despite a broader slowdown in overall sector trends.

“Restaurants as a whole have performed poorly as industry data show a slowdown beginning in September,” Morgan Stanley said.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have lost over 60% of their value in the last 12 months.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<