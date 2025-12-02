NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today announced the launch of the Tradr 1X Short Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (Cboe: SMQ). The fund seeks investment results that correspond to the inverse (–100%) of the calendar month performance of the Invesco QQQ® (the "Innovation 100"). SMQ is the first ever ETF to offer inverse monthly-reset exposure tied to the Invesco QQQ®, giving traders a new tool to express bearish views with a longer perspective than traditional daily-reset leveraged ETFs.

SMQ complements Tradr's existing long product, the Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (Nasdaq: MQQQ). Together, MQQQ and SMQ form the only pair of leveraged ETFs offering a calendar month performance reset, supporting both bullish and bearish views on one of the most liquid and widely watched ETFs in the world.

"In trading, oftentimes you have the direction of the trade correct, but the timing may go against you, especially when holding a daily reset leveraged strategy over the course of several weeks. Our goal was to create a directional or hedging tool that could better reflect a trader's medium-term bearish view," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "With SMQ, we are extending the monthly-reset category that we pioneered with MQQQ to give investors a new tool that could be more consistent with their return expectations."

The launch of SMQ reflects Tradr's ongoing commitment to innovation in leveraged ETFs. While most leveraged and inverse ETFs reset their performance daily — potentially creating significant path dependency and compounding issues — Tradr's monthly-reset design seeks to reduce those impacts for traders focused on multi-week themes, charts, macro catalysts, or full-month positioning.

In 2022, Tradr ETFs became the first issuer to launch leveraged ETFs on single stocks, starting with TSLQ for Tesla and NVDS for Nvidia. With today's listing, Tradr's lineup has grown to 54 leveraged ETFs representing nearly $2 billion in assets under management. Tradr's strategies can be accessed through most brokerage platforms and allow investors to avoid the hassle of using margin and the complexity of options trading. The firm continues its mission of providing sophisticated investors with innovative trading tools that enhance their ability to express market views with precision and efficiency.

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs are designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders who are looking to express high conviction investment views. The strategies include leveraged and inverse ETFs that seek short or long exposure to actively traded stocks and ETFs.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Tradr ETFs are for sophisticated investors and professional traders with high conviction views and are very different from most other ETFs. The Funds are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles and pursue leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Funds magnify the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Fund's return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Investors in the fund should: (a) understand the risks associated with the use of leverage; (b) understand the consequences of seeking inverse and leveraged investment results; (c) for short ETFs, understand the risk of shorting; (d) intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Fund performance will likely be significantly different than the benchmark over periods longer than the specified reset period and the performance may trend in the opposite direction than its benchmark over periods other than that period.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Funds, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Funds and their reference security. The Funds seek leveraged investment results for a specific period (daily, monthly or quarterly). The exact exposure of an investment in the Fund intra-period will depend upon the movement of the reference security from the end of the prior period until the time of investment by the investor.

ETFs involve risk including possible loss of the full principal value. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.tradretfs.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments or its Tradr ETFs. AXI000805

