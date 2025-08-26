The stock has consistently taken long-term support around ₹3,200 and recently cleared the ₹4,550 hurdle, while continuing to trade above all key moving averages with RSI showing buy signals.

DMart’s parent firm, Avenue Supermarts, is showing renewed strength on the charts.

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal noted that the stock has repeatedly found support around ₹3,200 on the long-term chart, indicating accumulation by long-term investors.

In the short term, it has been outperforming even in weak markets and recently crossed the important ₹4,550 hurdle, which Mittal described as a positive signal.

The stock is trading above all its major moving averages, and relative strength index (RSI) is showing buy signals.

Traders can buy at ₹4,748 with a strict stop loss at ₹4,400. The medium to long-term targets are ₹5,500 and ₹6,000, respectively, said Mittal.

Steady Financial Growth

Alongside its technical strength, DMart has been reporting healthy fundamentals.

DMart's revenue and net profit increased to ₹16,359.70 crore and ₹772.81 crore, respectively, for the June 2025 quarter, up from ₹14,871.86 crore in revenue and ₹550.79 crore in net profit in the March quarter.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DMart was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Avenue Supermarts’ stock has risen 32.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<