The investment advisor recommends buying on dips between ₹4,100–₹4,150, citing strong fundamentals

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMART) have rebounded significantly since mid-May by establishing higher lows and recovering key moving averages, according to SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence.

At the time of writing, DMART shares were trading at ₹4,162.70, up ₹88.20 or 2.2% on the day.

The stock surpassed the ₹4,200 resistance level with strong price momentum and rising volumes, indicating a renewed institutional interest.

Financial Independence predicts gains above ₹4,400 if DMART closes above ₹4,240–₹4,250.

They suggest buying opportunities for positional traders when prices pull back to ₹4,100–₹4,150.

The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) value is 61, which indicates the potential for upward movement before reaching the overbought zone.

The advisor emphasized that DMART's strong fundamentals, resilient retail business model, and consistent growth make it an attractive bet for medium-term investors, given better consumer demand and margin trends.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal message volume.

The stock has risen 16.9% so far in 2025.

