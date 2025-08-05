Analysts said that the stock remains in a consolidation zone, with the next potential move pinned on the ₹741 support level.

DLF shares rose over 2% Tuesday after the real estate developer reported a sharp jump in revenue and pre-sales in the first quarter (Q1), with analysts citing strong execution and technical consolidation around key levels.

Earnings Review

DLF saw its revenue from operations nearly double year-on-year to ₹2,716.7 crore from ₹1,362.35 crore. Net profit rose 18% to ₹762.67 crore, and gross margin improved 10% to ₹768 crore. EBITDA was up 5% to ₹628 crore.

Pre-sales hit an all-time high of ₹11,425 crore, about four times the quarterly revenue, while net debt remained near zero at ₹56 crore.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu, the Q1 results reinforce DLF’s position as a leader in India’s premium and luxury residential segment.

He noted the growth was fueled by strong new bookings, project completions, and commercial leasing stability. Sahu added that DLF combines “growth, safety, and sector leadership,” calling it a long-term structural compounder.

SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma also pointed to DLF’s FY25 full-year performance, highlighting pre-sales, collections, and net profit. The company reported a net cash surplus of ₹5,302 crore and 94% occupancy in its rental assets.

Its launch pipeline includes major projects in Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Chennai.

The company reiterated its medium-term target of ₹10,000 crore in annual rental income and cited strong housing demand in NCR and Mumbai.

Technical Breakdown

Despite strong fundamentals, DLF's stock remains in a consolidation phase.

Rajneesh Sharma described it as a “pause before the move” pattern, with ₹741 identified as a critical support zone. The stock is trading around its channel midline and has formed a higher-low structure after pulling back from ₹856.

He added that the relative strength index (RSI) is improving with price, indicating potential hidden bullish divergence. A breakout above ₹800–₹810 could open up over ₹856 in targets, while a breakdown below ₹741 may trigger a slide to ₹704 or ₹690.

Saurabh Sahu sees short-term positives, with resistance levels at ₹805 and ₹840, and suggests buying on dips near ₹785. His stop-loss level is set at ₹765.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DLF was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

DLF’s stock has declined 5.9% so far in 2025.

