For Nvidia stock, earnings have historically triggered muted or negative reactions despite strong fundamentals.

Shares of competitors such as AMD and Intel, as well as key vendor TSMC, would typically react to Nvidia’s results.

NVDA stock hit the highest level this year on Wednesday, with Stocktwits sentiment improving to ‘neutral.’

Nvidia will report its Q4 and full-year results after the markets close on Wednesday.

The quarterly report from Nvidia Corp., the most valuable public company in the U.S. and a bellwether of the AI sector, is a high-stakes event for markets.

The AI chipmaker will post its fourth-quarter and full-year results after the markets close on Wednesday.

Nvidia shares have gained for three sessions straight, hitting a 2026 high on Tuesday, and the retail sentiment for the stock just turned ‘neutral’ after hovering in the ‘bearish’ zone for a week. Read the full Stocktwits preview here.

Past trends show that results have prompted a negative-to-muted reaction in Nvidia shares.





Several stocks move in sympathy with Nvidia because they benefit from stronger chip demand when Nvidia reports positive results, and can also suffer from weaker results.

As traders set their Nvidia positions, here are a few related stocks to also keep a tab on:

Core Suppliers

A strong report from Nvidia often lifts shares of its largest manufacturing partners Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, as well as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which supply memory chips for its AI processors.

TSMC reported a blowout performance in the last quarter, signaling that demand for AI chips, and more broadly for AI consumer applications and cloud services, remains robust.

Cloud Companies

The biggest cloud companies, or hyperscalers, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, are among the largest buyers of Nvidia chips.

Although these companies have forecast a substantial increase in capital expenditures this year, Nvidia’s guidance could still have a bearing on their stocks.

Competitors And Partners

The sharpest moves would likely happen in shares of fellow chip-makers, most notably, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom.

AMD is Nvidia’s biggest competitor for AI chips. Meanwhile, Nvidia recently disclosed a nearly $8 billion stake in Intel as part of a co-chip development deal.

Storage players, such as Western Digital and Seagate, might also react to Nvidia’s results.

