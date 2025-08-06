Disney’s Q3 revenue improved 2% year-on-year (YoY) to $23.65 billion, slightly missing the consensus estimate of $23.75, as per Fiscal AI data.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) CEO Robert A. Iger said on Wednesday that the company is taking significant steps to grow its digital streaming presence, announcing the full integration of Hulu into Disney+ and the upcoming launch of ESPN’s standalone sports streaming service on August 21.

The move aims to offer viewers a one-stop app for entertainment, kids’ shows, news, and live sports, including expanded NFL content through ESPN’s new partnership with the league.

“We are building on Disney's value proposition in streaming by combining Hulu into Disney+ to create a unified app experience featuring branded and general entertainment, news and sports resulting in a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination for subscribers,” Iger said in the third-quarter (Q3) earnings call.

Walt Disney stock traded over 3% lower on Wednesday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) territory while message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ (83/100) from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

DIS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Aug. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 306% increase in user message count in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney's ESPN announced that it will take over the NFL Network and some other media properties owned by the NFL. In return, the NFL will get a 10% ownership share in ESPN.

A Stocktwits user sounded optimistic about the ESPN-NFL deal.

Iger also sounded optimistic about the company’s parks business.

“We're building on our best-in-class parks and experiences businesses with more expansions underway around the world than at any other time in our history,” he added.

The entertainment giant’s Q3 revenue improved 2% year-on-year (YoY) to $23.65 billion, slightly missing the consensus estimate of $23.75, as per Fiscal AI data. Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 also surpassed the consensus estimate.

Walt Disney stock has gained over 2% in 2025 and over 26% in the last 12 months.

