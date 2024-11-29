Disney's Animated Sequel 'Moana 2' Off To Flying Start At Box Office: Retail Sentiment Lags

"Moana 2” comes eight years after its original that went on to collect $643.3 million at the global box office in 2016.

Walt Disney Co. ($DIS) shares’ post-earnings rally could solidify further as early indications suggest the company’s animated sequel “Moana 2” could be a smashing box office success.

The film earned $57.5 million on Wednesday, according to Box Office Mojo, with Gladiator II, the runner-up, collecting a more modest $6.60 million. The Disney animated film’s collection included $13.8 million from Tuesday’s preview shows, Deadline reported.

The opening day numbers for “Moana 2” is the third biggest for an animated title, only behind $71.2 million for “Incredibles 2” and $63.6 million for “Inside Out 2.”

The Deadline report said it is important that the film holds up on Black Friday. Estimated collection for three days through Thursday is $116 million, with ticket sales expected to perk up to $175 million through Sunday on the animated sequel’s first week. If the numbers meet expectations, “Moana 2” will break the previous Thanksgiving week record of $125 million held by “Frozen II.”

In the fourth quarter that ended Sept. 24, Disney’s entertainment segment reported revenue of $10.83 billion, accounting for roughly 48% of the total revenue. The segment’s revenue jumped 14%, helping to offset the softness seen in its Sports and Experiences segments. Direct-to-consumer revenue was up a strong 15% at $5.78 billion. 

Disney shares ended Wednesday’s session up 1.86% at $117.60, and for the year they are up over 30%. The stock was little changed in Friday’s premarket session.

dis-sentiment.png DIS sentiment and message volume November 259, 2024, premarket as of 4:18 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Disney remained ‘neutral' (47/100), while message volume dipped to a ‘low.’

