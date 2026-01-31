According to a report from The Wall Street Journal Iger was frustrated by conflicts at Disney’s ABC network over the brief suspension of late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Disney's (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Iger has reportedly told associates that he plans to step down as CEO and pull back from daily management before the Dec. 31 end of his contract.

The entertainment giant’s board of directors is planning to meet next week at its headquarters in Burbank, Calif., where they are expected to vote on who should take the top job, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal which cited people familiar with the matter.

Iger has told people close to him that he is ready to move on from the grind of being CEO and was frustrated by conflicts at Disney’s ABC network over the brief suspension of late night host Jimmy Kimmel.

