Discord has over 200 million monthly active users and was last valued at $15 billion.

Discord has confidentially filed for an IPO; the timing and size of the offering are not known.

Discord was launched in 2015; the company’s investors include Dragoneer, Coatue, Fidelity, and Accel.

The company is said to be working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan for the offering.

Chat platform Discord, popular with gamers and coders, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. markets regulator, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The timing and size of the offering are not known. Discord was valued at around $15 billion at its last funding round in 2021, when it raised $500 million led by Dragoneer Investment Group. Media reports previously said Discord was working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan for the public offer.

Tech IPOs on the U.S. exchanges have picked up lately. Bloomberg’s data shows they raised $15.6 billion last year, more than twice as much as in 2024. AI-enabled fleet management software firm Motive Technologies and travel app maker Klook Technology are among the tech firms to have recently filed for a listing.

Launched in 2015, Discord is an online platform where users communicate via text, voice, and video in private or public communities called servers. It became popular among gamers for real-time chat while playing, and later among tech, crypto, AI, startup, and hobby-based communities.

Humam Sakhnini, previously vice chairman at Activision Blizzard, took over as Discord’s CEO in April last year, succeeding co-founder Jason Citron, who continues to serve on the company’s board. Interestingly, Discord was approached by Microsoft with a $12 billion takeover offer in 2021, which it rejected.

Discord has over 200 million monthly active users, it disclosed in December.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<