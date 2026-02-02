Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, narrowed YoY but beat the Street consensus of $1.58.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced on Monday that it recorded a 5% year-on-year growth in revenue to $26 billion for the first-quarter fiscal 2026, exceeding the analysts’ consensus estimate of $25.59 billion, according to Fiscal AI data.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63, narrowed YoY but beat the Street consensus of $1.58. Disney’s entertainment arm posted a 7% YoY revenue uplift, but rising costs for programming, production and marketing outpaced gains, dragging operating profit down to around $1.1 billion.

Disney’s experiences division delivered standout performance, generating approximately $10.0 billion in revenue and nearly $3.3 billion in segment profit.

Disney's stock traded over 3% higher in Monday's premarket.