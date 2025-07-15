ASI’s latest release lets multiple AI agents run tasks in parallel, accelerating its vision of an open marketplace for decentralized intelligence.

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) (a fusion of Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean (OCEAN)) just upgraded its flagship app ASI:One to version 1.0.6, turning a chat window into a multi-threaded command center.

Asynchronous messaging means several AI agents can now run in parallel: one scouts flight prices, another confirms hotel loyalty perks, and a third swaps USDC for euros - then return results to the same conversation without lag.

That orchestration jump is pivotal to ASI’s flywheel: more useful composite tasks attract users, which entice developers to list new agents on Agentverse.ai, which in turn broadens the catalog of micro-services ASI:One can chain together.

The magic rides on uAgents, Fetch’s framework that standardizes encrypted, attestable agent-to-agent messaging. The Alliance is finalizing adapters so agents deployed on Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), or native Ethereum (ETH) can register via the same interface.

The goal: an LLM-agnostic “App Store for Bots” where a Django developer can publish a mortgage-quote agent next to a Rust-based weather oracle and a Solidity NFT-pricing bot - each monetized via ASI tokens.

Centralized rivals like Manus AI or Genspark may launch slick consumer fronts, but they can’t match that permissionless composability.



Compute Scaling: partnership talks with decentralized GPU grids and cloud credits to ensure inference doesn’t bottleneck.

Real-World Services: reference agents for flights, car rentals, and escrow expected on-chain this summer; property-listing and shipping-logistics agents queued for Q4.

Developer Incentives: staking rebates for top-queried agents, plus a revenue-share model that pays devs in ASI when their micro-service is invoked inside an orchestration.

Security & UX: audited agent manifests and an OAuth-style permission prompt so end-users know which wallet, data feed, or LLM each bot can touch.



Yes, ASI must still woo talent away from well-funded corporate labs and secure petaflop-scale GPU slices before fees explode. Integration with stodgy enterprise software remains tough: procurement teams want SOC 2 reports, not GitHub readmes.

Yet the Alliance argues its three-year head-start building a real agent protocol outruns copy-paste AI-token projects that surfaced during the 2025 hype cycle.

If the async architecture holds, a retail user could fire one message, “plan my Lisbon conference trip and hedge expenses," and watch chained agents book flights, lock a DAI-denominated travel loan, and update Expensify automatically.

Each hop pays micro-fees in ASI, driving token velocity tied to real utility, not mere staking APY. In short, parallel agents are the scaffolding for an on-chain service economy that might finally justify the AI-crypto mash-up.

