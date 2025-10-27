The companies will develop manufacturer-to-patient blockchain-enabled smart contracts under the PharmacyChain brand.

The platform secures data and aids personalized pharmacist recommendations.

The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025.

DataVault AI, Inc. (DVLT) stock hit an over a year high after entering into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) deal with Wellgistics Health, Inc. (WGRX), aimed at integrating blockchain technology with AI-driven solutions to modernize prescription drug logistics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the agreement, the companies will develop manufacturer-to-patient blockchain-enabled smart contracts, branded as PharmacyChain, to optimize Wellgistics’ technology and infrastructure.

Details Of The Collaboration

The SaaS deal, with a formal profit-sharing license, is anticipated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025.

DataVault AI brings a Web 3.0 platform that uses patented blockchain and secure token technology to enhance data valuation, visualization, and monetization. This system allows pharmacies to receive and transfer patient and manufacturer information securely, helping pharmacists make precise dispensing decisions while benefiting patients and insurers alike.

The platform operates under multiple patents, including user data management, blockchain-based data scoring and monetization, and real-time electroencephalography responses.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

DataVault AI stock traded over 6% higher by Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

DVLT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said Datavault is “on its way to joining the ranks of the giants.”

Another user called the stock “a day-trader's dream.”

“Utility tokens will ensure that every medicine you are prescribed will also be accompanied by recommendations to optimize its use for your body by tailoring lifestyle and nutritional recommendations based upon your own personal health profile, on a consented 'opt-in' basis.”

-Nathaniel Bradley, President & CEO, DataVault AI.

DataVault stock has gained over 83% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<