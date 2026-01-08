Datavault AI said the deployment will help deliver data storage, real-time processing and scoring, tokenization, and ultra-low-latency performance.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) on Thursday announced it is expanding its partnership with IBM to deliver enterprise-grade AI at the edge in New York and Philadelphia through the SanQtum AI platform, a network of micro edge data centers, with full deployment expected by Q1 2026 and plans to extend to additional metro areas.

The deployment will help deliver data storage, real-time processing and scoring, tokenization, and ultra-low-latency performance. By integrating Datavault AI’s Information Data Exchange and DataScore agents with SanQtum AI, enterprises can process and tokenize data at the point of creation.

This transforms raw data into authenticated, tradable digital property in real time, supporting AI workloads, media analytics, identity verification, credentialing, and secure data commerce. The combined platform aims to remove dependence on centralized cloud pipelines.

DVLT shares were up 2.2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

